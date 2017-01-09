UPDATE 2-Sailing-Teams co-operate to lead America's Cup into new era
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)
Jan 9 Parallel Media Group Plc :
* Share price movement
* Group continues to review acquisition prospects there have been no material developments since update on Dec. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.