Jan 12 Norsk Hydro Asa

* Says has signed letter of intent with Brazil's state of Para and also a memorandum of understanding with Shell Brasil Petroleo LTDA, with the aim to replace a major part of its current fuel oil consumption at the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil with more environmentally friendly natural gas

* The letter of intent aims to develop infrastructure and enable the use of natural gas in the region. Hydro Alunorte would be the first significant consumer of gas, and an enabler for establishing new LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) infrastructure in Para

* The MoU with Shell, signed on January 10, outlines terms for delivery of LNG and the establishment of necessary infrastructure close to the Alunorte plant