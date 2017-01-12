Jan 12 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* EBIT up 26.6 pct year-on-year after three financial quarters to 137.7 million euros ($146.09 million)

* In first three quarters of 2016|17 financial year achieved year-on-year growth of 3.1 pct in group revenue to 1,967.5 million euros

* All three segments contributed to significant earnings improvement

* For full 2016|17 financial year, Agrana continues to expect a moderate increase in group revenue and a significant improvement in EBIT

* 9-month profit for the period 95.2 million euros versus 81.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)