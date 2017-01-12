Jan 12 Qliro Group AB (Publ)

* Says Cdon Alandia pays EUR 5.9 million with regards to the tax claim previously put forward by the finnish tax administration, pertaining to the financial year 2012, pending the resolution of the tax dispute

* Says as previously disclosed, CDON Alandia has appealed the tax decision to the Helsinki Administrative Court where the process is still pending For the original story click here: bit.ly/2imB3z8 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)