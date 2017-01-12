BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Jan 12 Entra Asa :
* Says has signed new 8-year lease contracts with the business centre/co-working specialist Regus in MediaCity Bergen and in Grenseveien 92 at Helsfyr in Oslo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
WIESBADEN, Germany, Jan 25 Financial technology companies require greater oversight because they have the potential to disrupt the banking industry and could threaten financial stability, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.