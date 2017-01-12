BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
Jan 12 AddLife AB :
* Has signed agreement to acquire all shares in TM Techno Medica AB
* Ownership will become effective on Oct. 12, 2017
* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive effect on its earnings per share during current financial year
Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed
Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott