Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Hexagon AB :
* Hexagon says appoints Mattias Stenberg as new head of PP&M division
* Gerhard Sallinger, the current head of PP&M, has been appointed new Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Hexagon
* Stenberg has been Hexagon's Chief Strategy Officer since 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)