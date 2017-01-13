Jan 13 Hexagon AB :

* Hexagon says appoints Mattias Stenberg as new head of PP&M division

* Gerhard Sallinger, the current head of PP&M, has been appointed new Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Hexagon

* Stenberg has been Hexagon's Chief Strategy Officer since 2013

