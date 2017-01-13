UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas Ohlson increase sales in December 2016
* Says sales increased by 9 percent in December
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson December sales were seen up 7 percent
* In local currencies, sales increased by 4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources