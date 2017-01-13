Jan 13 Skanska Ab

* Skanska builds parking garage in boston, usa, for usd 75m, about sek 640m

* Skanska has signed a contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority to build a new transportation center in the Seaport District in Boston, USA

* The contract is worth USD 75M, about SEK 640M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the fourth quarter 2016

* Construction is underway with completion scheduled for spring 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)