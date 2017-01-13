Jan 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Sales for full year 2016 were down by 5.3 per cent and amounted to 1.17 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in continuing product areas and businesses

* Sales in December amounted to 133.1 million euros in continuing product areas and businesses, which is 8.8 per cent lower than a year ago

* Says "will achieve a slightly positive operating result in 2016 after two loss-making years" Source text for Eikon:

