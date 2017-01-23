BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 23 Dno Asa
* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries
* Reported receipt of usd 38.89 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards october 2016 crude oil deliveries to export market from tawke field
* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by dno and partner genel energy plc, include usd 32.62 million toward monthly deliveries and usd 6.27 million toward recovery of outstanding receivable
* Tawke production in october averaged 108,122 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 107,450 bopd was delivered for export through turkey
* In 2016, tawke production averaged 107,299 bopd, of which 105,536 bopd was delivered for export
* Tawke production during january to date has averaged 113,876 bopd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.