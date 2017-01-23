Jan 23 Dno Asa

* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Reported receipt of usd 38.89 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards october 2016 crude oil deliveries to export market from tawke field

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by dno and partner genel energy plc, include usd 32.62 million toward monthly deliveries and usd 6.27 million toward recovery of outstanding receivable

* Tawke production in october averaged 108,122 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 107,450 bopd was delivered for export through turkey

* In 2016, tawke production averaged 107,299 bopd, of which 105,536 bopd was delivered for export

* Tawke production during january to date has averaged 113,876 bopd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)