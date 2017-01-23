BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical :
* Says announces strategic move to bolster efforts for its Veterinary Division
* Says plans to move all of company's veterinary assets including Paccal Vet and Doxophos Vet, to United States for further development and commercialization efforts
* Says key objective within veterinary medicine is to successfully transition the products on a broader scale to a larger number of veterinary clinics
* Clinical program with Doxophos Vet is ongoing, with the expectation to communicate the results from a proof of concept study during the spring of 2017
* Says anticipates that changing the treatment regime of Paccal Vet-CA1 by lowering the dose to reduce side effects and improve comfort for companion animals, the product will become far more attractive to veterinarians and pet owners.
* Says in order to achieve this goal, the Company has withdrawn its current label which is conditionally approved and plan to initiate a new study confirming the changed dosing regimen.
* These strategic changes are expected to be implemented during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago