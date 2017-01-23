UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Trelleborg Ab
* Trelleborg acquires seal distributor for expansion within the chemical transportation sub segment
* Has, through business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, signed an agreement to acquire the privately owned U.S.-based Carolina Seal Inc
* Says business has its office and warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has annual sales of approximately 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.65 million)
* Says transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2017
* Says business specializes in the distribution of polymer seals such as O-rings, hydraulic seals and specialty kitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources