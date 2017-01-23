UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Carlsberg A/S
* Says appoints Philip A. Hodges as new Executive Vice President for Supply Chain and member of the Carlsberg Group's Executive Committee from Feb 1, 2017
* Hodges will replace Peter Ernsting, who left the company at the end of last year Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources