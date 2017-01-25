Jan 25 Modern Times Group MTG

* MTG sells czech tv holding to invest further in digital transformation

* MTG sells 50% shareholding in FTV Prima Holding in Czech Republic for 11.2x trailing 12 month EBIT and total cash return of 2x original investment

* MTG considering use of proceeds to increase ownership in InnoGames from 21% to 51%

* The cash transaction values 100% of FTV Prima Holding at an enterprise value of EUR 237.4 million (approximately SEK 2,255 million)

* MTG has fully consolidated FTV Prima Holding, which contributed SEK 1,226 million of sales and SEK 201 million of operating income (EBIT) for the twelve months to the end of Q3 2016

* Closing is subject to local regulatory approval and expected in Q1 2017

* MTG is considering using the proceeds from the sale to increase its ownership in InnoGames from 21% to 51%, based on the same enterprise value of EUR 260 million for 100% of the company that MTG paid for its initial investment at the end of 2016