CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Cohort Plc :
* Contract announcement
* Subsidiary mass has been selected to deliver Metropolitan Police Service's ('MPS') Digital Forensics Managed Service
* Confirmation of final contract terms will now take place and signing of contract will be subject to this reaching a successful conclusion.
* Contract is expected to have a seven-year duration and a value of approximately £15m, with option to extend for a further three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner