* Finance and Chief Restructuring Officer dr. Thomas Riegler resigns from office by mutual agreement after securing refinancing

* Thomas Riegler informed supervisory board of Kontron AG that he will resign from his management board position with effect from Jan. 31, 2017.

* Stefan Franke, head of finance at Kontron, who has been with kontron for nearly three years takes over responsabilties

* Appointment of a new member of management board is planned to be decided shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)