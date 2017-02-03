Feb 3 Mycronic Ab (Publ)

* Mycronic receives newmultiple order for the MY600 jet printer

* Order from a new customer in Asia with a high-volume consumer application running 24-hour production, deliveries will take place during Q1 2017.

* Says total value of order is in range of SEK 17- 20 million.