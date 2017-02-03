UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Bechtle AG :
* Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros
* In fiscal year 2016, revenue increased by 9.3% from 2.8 billion euros to approximately 3.1 billion euros ($3.33 billion), passing 3 bln euros mark for first time
* FY EBT rose at an even higher rate of approximately 12% to an expected 145 million euros (previous year: 129.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources