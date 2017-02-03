Feb 3 Bechtle AG :

* Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros

* In fiscal year 2016, revenue increased by 9.3% from 2.8 billion euros to approximately 3.1 billion euros ($3.33 billion), passing 3 bln euros mark for first time

* FY EBT rose at an even higher rate of approximately 12% to an expected 145 million euros (previous year: 129.4 million euros)