Feb 9 Comptel Oyj:

* Nokia announces its intention to acquire Comptel to advance its software strategy; launches a recommended cash tender offer for all the shares and option rights in Comptel

* Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks oy undertakes to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel

* Price offered for each share validly tendered in tender offer will be 3.04 euro in cash

* Tender offer values Comptel at approximately 347 million euros ($370.28 million), on a fully diluted basis

* Board of directors of comptel has decided to recommend that shareholders and holders of option rights accept tender offer

* Nokia has presented that planned acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on operations and business locations of, or on number of jobs at, Comptel

* Tender offer will be financed through Nokia group's internal financing arrangements and no third party financing is required