Feb 13 Scout24 AG:

* FY robust topline growth with revenues up 12.3 pct to 442.1 million euros ($469.95 million)

* Preliminary group revenues of 442.1 million euros (2015: 393.6 million euros) for full year 2016 are up 12.3 pct year-over-year

* Expects to achieve an ordinary operating EBITDA of 224.5 million euros for full year 2016 (2015: 189.6 million euros)

* FY surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up to 224.5 million euros yielding a margin of 50.8 pct

* FY net profit is expected at 66.9 million euros (2015: 56.9 million euros)