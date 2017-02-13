Feb 13 Heineken NV:

* Heineken N.V. enters into agreement to acquire Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.

* Total consideration to be paid to Kirin for shares is 664 million euros ($705.96 million), corresponding to an estimated enterprise value of 1,025 million euros for Heineken

* Upon completion of transaction Brasil Kirin will be consolidated with Heineken

* On closing, Heineken will become second largest beer company in Brazil

* This transaction is expected to be dilutive to Heineken's margin in 2017

* Heineken expects to deliver significant cost synergies from acquisition

* Acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected in first half of 2017