Feb 14 Nel ASA:

* Has been awarded contract by Icelandic Hydrogen for three H2Station hydrogen fueling stations and NEL C-series electrolyser

* Contract has total value of more than 4 million euros ($4.25 million)

* Target is to start shipping equipment towards the end of 2017 and install during 2018

* Icelandic Hydrogen is newly established joint venture between Icelandic oil retail company Skeljungur HF (90 pct) and Nel ASA (10 pct)

* Purpose of JV is to establish network of hydrogen fueling stations and renewable hydrogen production in Iceland Source text for Eikon:

