BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Nel ASA:
* Has been awarded contract by Icelandic Hydrogen for three H2Station hydrogen fueling stations and NEL C-series electrolyser
* Contract has total value of more than 4 million euros ($4.25 million)
* Target is to start shipping equipment towards the end of 2017 and install during 2018
* Icelandic Hydrogen is newly established joint venture between Icelandic oil retail company Skeljungur HF (90 pct) and Nel ASA (10 pct)
* Purpose of JV is to establish network of hydrogen fueling stations and renewable hydrogen production in Iceland Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9418 euros)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: