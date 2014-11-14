OSLO Nov 14 Bakkafrost :

* Gunnar Nielsen has been appointed as new CFO in Bakkafrost and will take up the position from 01.01.2015.

* Gunnar Nielsen (37) comes from the position as advisor in the TF group - a Faroese insurance group Tryggingarfelagi Føroyar (TF).

