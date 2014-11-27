Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) -
* Oem international acquires kübler svenska ab
* Oem international ab says kübler svenska ab has a yearly turnover of approximately 13 msek
* Oem international ab says purchase sum amounts to approximately 7,1 msek, plus an additional purchase sum
* Oem international ab says acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on oem's profit for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)