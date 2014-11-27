STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Recipharm acquires flamel technologies facility and extend development services in France

* Recipharm publ ab says purchase price for assets is eur10.6m plus working capital

* Recipharm says in a separate transaction, Recipharm will also make an investment of eur10.5m in newly issued Flamel shares which corresponds to 2.3% of flamel shares

* Accretive to profit and EPS

* Closing is expected before the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: