Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Altor acquires norican
* Altor Fund IV (Altor) has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the leading metallic parts enhancement company Norican Holdings ApS ("Norican")
* Norican is a global company with more than 2,200 employees headquartered in Taastrup, Denmark
* Mid Europa and Accession II Investment Capital Ltd are the selling majority shareholders and after the transaction Altor, together with management, will hold 100% of the shares.
* Nordea, SEB and Swedbank provide debt financing for the transaction. Link to press release: here
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkDpyi) Further company coverage: