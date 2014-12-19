Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Dec 19 (Reuters) -
* Ik investment partners to sell agros nova
* The IK 2007 Fund has reached an agreement to sell part of the Agros Nova Group, a leading manufacturer of branded fruit and vegetable food products, to Maspex-GMW Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. ("Maspex"), the leading food and beverage group in the CEE
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction. Link to press release: here
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkDpyi) Further company coverage: