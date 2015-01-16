Jan 16 Elekta Ab

* Turkish republic, ministry of health to acquire advanced cancer treatment systems from Elekta

* Says seven hospitals to acquire linear accelerators and sophisticated software for radiation therapy

* The total value of the deal is almost EUR 16 million (approximately USD 18.5 million) and has been booked during Elekta's third quarter 2014/15. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)