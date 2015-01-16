BRIEF-Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical's shares to halt trade pending announcement
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd
Jan 16 Elekta Ab
* Turkish republic, ministry of health to acquire advanced cancer treatment systems from Elekta
* Says seven hospitals to acquire linear accelerators and sophisticated software for radiation therapy
* The total value of the deal is almost EUR 16 million (approximately USD 18.5 million) and has been booked during Elekta's third quarter 2014/15. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.