BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Skanska
* Skanska repairs bridges in New York City, USA, for USD 70 Mln, about SEK 480 Mln, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Civil in the fourth quarter of 2014 Link to pressrelease: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.