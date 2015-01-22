Jan 22 Monitise Plc :

* Trading update & initiation of strategic review

* Monitise reiterates its guidance to achieve ebitda profitability in fy 2016

* H1 fy 2015 revenue £42.4m/$64.1m (h1 2014: £46.5m/$70.3m)

* Monitise revises revenue guidance for fy 2015 to £90-100m/$136-151m

* Capex guidance reiterated at £35-45m/$53-68m in fy 2015.

* Is commencing a review of all options open to company to maximise value for shareholders

* Board appointed moelis & company uk llp as financial adviser and Canaccord Genuity as nomad and broker

* Strategic review will include consideration of corporate transactions and stock market listing options