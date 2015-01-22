BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
Jan 22 Cedar 2015 Limited
* Offer for API Group Plc
* Firm intention to make offer to acquire API Group Plc at 60 pence per share
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of API at approximately 46 mln stg
* Steel Group will engage in detailed discussions with API board following release of this announcement.
* Offer is premium of 27.7 per cent to closing price of 47.00 pence per API share on Jan. 21 2015
* Cedar Bidco received undertakings and LOI to accept offer from holders of about approximately 62 percent of existing issued API share capital Source text for Eikon:
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.