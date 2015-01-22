PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 CRH Plc
* CRH confirms discussions with Lafarge and Holcim
* Discussions regarding potential acquisition of certain assets being disposed of by Lafarge and Holcim in advance of their proposed merger
* There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction
* If an acquisition was to proceed, it is likely that it would be funded through a combination of existing cash balances, debt and an equity placing
* A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
