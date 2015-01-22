Jan 22 CRH Plc

* CRH confirms discussions with Lafarge and Holcim

* Discussions regarding potential acquisition of certain assets being disposed of by Lafarge and Holcim in advance of their proposed merger

* There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction

* If an acquisition was to proceed, it is likely that it would be funded through a combination of existing cash balances, debt and an equity placing

