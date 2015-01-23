Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 23 Spectris Plc :
* Acquisition of reliasoft corporation
* Purchase consideration of $42 million (approximately £28 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
MUNICH, Germany, March 30 Linde's works council chief will vote against the German industrial gases group's planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair when it comes up for approval by the supervisory board, he told Reuters on Thursday.