Jan 23 Standard Life Plc

* Update on disposal of Canadian business

* Disposal remains on track to complete in early 2015

* Currently expects that return to shareholders and share consolidation will take place prior to April 6 2015

* Notes receipt of all necessary approvals from Canadian minister of finance and from relevant Canadian securities authorities

* Final dividend would be paid on resulting number of ordinary shares after consolidation

* To return around 1.75 bln stg (equivalent to 73 pence per share) to shareholders by way of b/c share scheme and carry out a share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: