UPDATE 2-Areva plans upgrade for nuclear foundry at centre of probe
* Upgrade of Creusot foundry will take further year (Adds Fontana comments on Creusot upgrade, Hinkley Point)
Jan 23 Sable Mining Africa Ltd
* Statement regarding share price movement
* Notes recent speculation relating to its Mount Nimba iron ore project
* Expects to make a further announcement in due course, as appropriate
* Confirms that it is advanced discussions with government of Liberia and government of Guinea on this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.