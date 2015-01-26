Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 SThree Plc :
* Total dividend 14 pence per share
* Final dividend 9.3 pence per share
* Operating profit (before exceptional items) increased 42 pct to 29.8 mln stg (2013: 21.0 mln stg), despite FX headwinds of 1.8 mln stg
* Group gross profit up 18 pct* year on year
* Contract GP grew by 27 pct* yoy, and now accounts for 61 pct of group GP (2013: 56 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.