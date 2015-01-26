Jan 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* Half year revenue 214.8 million USD

* Production down 2% to 1,601,069 carats (h1 fy 2014: 1,634,576 carats);

* Revises its full year production guidance from ca. 3.2 mcts to ca. 3.3 mcts.

* Revenue up 16% to us$214.8 million (h1 fy 2014: us$184.6 million)

* Progressive dividend policy adopted; maiden dividend of 2p per share, to be paid for full 2015 financial year.

* While market for rough diamonds has been softer than usual in h1, impact on petra has been mitigated by exceptional diamond sales noted above

* Weaker rand is also currently having a favourable effect on petra's operating costs in us dollar terms

* H1 diamonds sold carats 1,401,575 versus 1,414,818