Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd
* Half year revenue 214.8 million USD
* Production down 2% to 1,601,069 carats (h1 fy 2014: 1,634,576 carats);
* Revises its full year production guidance from ca. 3.2 mcts to ca. 3.3 mcts.
* Revenue up 16% to us$214.8 million (h1 fy 2014: us$184.6 million)
* Progressive dividend policy adopted; maiden dividend of 2p per share, to be paid for full 2015 financial year.
* While market for rough diamonds has been softer than usual in h1, impact on petra has been mitigated by exceptional diamond sales noted above
* Weaker rand is also currently having a favourable effect on petra's operating costs in us dollar terms
* H1 diamonds sold carats 1,401,575 versus 1,414,818 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.