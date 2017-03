Jan 26 Kingspan Group Plc :

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes recent press speculation in Belgium over weekend regarding a potential acquisition by Kingspan of Joris Ide Group

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with shareholders of Joris Ide Group to acquire business

* No certainty that current discussions will result in an agreement being concluded