Jan 27 Greencore Group Plc
* Quarterly revenue 331.9 million stg
* Group recorded revenue of 331.9 million stg in 13 weeks to
26 December 2014, an increase of 3.6% on prior year on a
reported basis and 4.4 pct on a like for like basis
* Convenience foods division recorded revenue of 320.4 mln
stg, 4.9 pct higher than prior year on a reported basis and up
5.4 pct on a like for like basis
* UK, like for like revenue was 3.6 pct higher than in prior
year
* Overall grocery market remained challenging in Q1 with
negative same store volumes and price deflation
* US, reported revenue was 34.1 pct higher than in prior
year and 19.5 pct higher on a like for like basis
* Remains well placed with strong positions in growing
product categories
* Business has had a good start to year with encouraging
growth against a strong comparator period last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: