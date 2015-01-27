Jan 27 Greencore Group Plc

* Quarterly revenue 331.9 million stg

* Group recorded revenue of 331.9 million stg in 13 weeks to 26 December 2014, an increase of 3.6% on prior year on a reported basis and 4.4 pct on a like for like basis

* Convenience foods division recorded revenue of 320.4 mln stg, 4.9 pct higher than prior year on a reported basis and up 5.4 pct on a like for like basis

* UK, like for like revenue was 3.6 pct higher than in prior year

* Overall grocery market remained challenging in Q1 with negative same store volumes and price deflation

* US, reported revenue was 34.1 pct higher than in prior year and 19.5 pct higher on a like for like basis

* Remains well placed with strong positions in growing product categories

* Business has had a good start to year with encouraging growth against a strong comparator period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: