UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Medivir Ab
* Medivir's ceo increases his shareholding in the company
* CEO Niklas Prager bought 23,600 B-shares in Medivir for approximately SEK 2.1 million.
* The share purchase has occurred within the framework of an insurance arrangement Link to pressrelease: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.