Jan 29 Renishaw Plc :

* H1 revenue 223.8 million stg versus 164 million stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 56.6 million stg versus 25.6 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 11.33 pence per share

* Currently anticipate full year revenue to be in range of £480m to £510m and profit before tax to be in range of £130m to £150m

* Expanding our sales and marketing activities throughout group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)