Jan 29 Solar Fabrik Fuer Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Solartechnischen Produkten Ag

* adhoc: solar-fabrik aktiengesellschaft für produktion und vertrieb von solartechnischen produkten: solar-fabrik ag to file for insolvency in self administration, thomas oberle joining the board

* Says same application will also be prepared for solar-fabrik wismar gmbh

* Says goal of self administration is a restructuring of solar-fabrik ag and solar-fabrik wismar gmbh

* Says other companies of solar-fabrik group are not impacted

* Says applications will be filed with local court of freiburg on feb 02, 2015

* Says solar-fabrik ag has been impacted by low market demand combined with corresponding price pressure since q4 2014

* Says company estimates that this situation is likely to continue over next couple of months

* Says an insolvency situation due a shortage of liquidity could occur in course of 2nd quarter 2015

* Says supervisory board has also approved thomas oberle as an additional member of management board of solar-fabrik ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: