Feb 2 Barr(A.G.) Plc

* Acquisition of funkin limited

* Initial consideration represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.6 times based on adjusted 2014 EBITDA

* Deal for initial consideration of 16.5 million stg plus up to a further 4.5 million stg subject to achievement of certain financial performance targets

* Acquisition will be funded by an extension of A.G. Barr existing credit facilities

* Funkin CEO Andrew King will remain with business under A.G. Barr's ownership and Funkin will operate within group as a supported, yet stand alone, business unit