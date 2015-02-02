UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
Feb 2 Amphion Innovations Plc
* Reissue: partner company's intention to float
* Motif Bio Limited , has today announced its intention to raise at least 4 million pounds through a placing of new ordinary shares and admission to trading on AIM
* Discussions and negotiations with academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are under way to build a portfolio of antibiotic candidates through licensing
* Directors anticipate that iclaprim could be ready for commercialisation within approximately 36 months
* As of 31 December 2013, Amphion owned 32% of motif Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.