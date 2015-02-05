BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Feb 5 Shanks Group Plc
* Shanks acquires hazardous waste treatment facility
* Has signed a binding agreement to acquire a hazardous waste treatment facility in Netherlands
* Has been purchased from AB Civiel Beheer BV for 3.75 mln euro
* Acquisition will bring immediate cost synergies with Shanks' nearby operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.