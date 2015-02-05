MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 5 Rexam Plc
* Discussions on other matters are continuing and there can be no certainty any formal offer will be forthcoming
* Proposal values Rexam at 610 pence per each Rexam share based on a consideration of approximately two thirds in cash and one third in new Ball shares
* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Ball Corporation which may or may not lead to a formal offer being made for Rexam. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.