Feb 5 Proxima Capital Group

* Statement regarding share price movements

* Confirms that it is currently in very early stages of considering a potential offer for JKX Oil & Gas Plc

* PCG must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. On 5 March 2015, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for JKX Oil & Gas plc

* PCG intends to approach board of JKX Oil & Gas to discuss its proposals