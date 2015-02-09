Feb 9 Randgold Resources Ltd :
* Total dividend up 20 percent to 0.60 usdper share
* Increased group gold production by 26 pct in 2014
* Results for year to December, published today, show profit
down 17 pct at $271.2 million, mainly as a result of drop in
gold price
* Board nevertheless proposed a 20 pct increase in final
cash dividend to 60 us cents per share
* Group production totalled 1,147,414 ounces (2013:
910,374oz)
* 2014 total cash cost per ounce was $698 (2013: $715)
* Development of underground mine below gounkoto open pit,
will start in 2018
* Capital cost of underground mine below gounkoto open pit
is estimated at $137.5 million
* Group gold production for quarter decreased by 4 pct due
to lower production at loulo-gounkoto and tongon, offset by an
increase at both kibali and morila
* Gold sales for year ended 31 december 2014 of $1.43
billion were 13 pct higher
* Gold production at kibali was up by 22 pct quarter on
quarter to 177 789oz (q3: 145 152oz)
* 2015 total group capital expenditure, including our
attributable share of joint ventures, is expected to be about
$330 million
