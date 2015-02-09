Feb 9 Randgold Resources Ltd :

* Total dividend up 20 percent to 0.60 usdper share

* Increased group gold production by 26 pct in 2014

* Results for year to December, published today, show profit down 17 pct at $271.2 million, mainly as a result of drop in gold price

* Board nevertheless proposed a 20 pct increase in final cash dividend to 60 us cents per share

* Group production totalled 1,147,414 ounces (2013: 910,374oz)

* 2014 total cash cost per ounce was $698 (2013: $715)

* Development of underground mine below gounkoto open pit, will start in 2018

* Capital cost of underground mine below gounkoto open pit is estimated at $137.5 million

* Group gold production for quarter decreased by 4 pct due to lower production at loulo-gounkoto and tongon, offset by an increase at both kibali and morila

* Gold sales for year ended 31 december 2014 of $1.43 billion were 13 pct higher

* Gold production at kibali was up by 22 pct quarter on quarter to 177 789oz (q3: 145 152oz)

* 2015 total group capital expenditure, including our attributable share of joint ventures, is expected to be about $330 million