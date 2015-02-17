UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 SHW AG :
* Group sales in fiscal year 2014 climb 17.6 percent to 430.0 million euros ($488 million)
* Management board and supervisory board intend to propose dividend of 1.00 euro per share
* Says EBITDA grew by 13.8 percent to 40.6 million euros (2013: 35.7 million euros) in period from January to December 2014
* Says FY 2014 adjusted net income, at 15.0 million, was only 5.8 percent higher than previous year's level of 14.1 million euros
* Expects group sales in fiscal year 2015 to be approximately 460 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 46 million euros -50 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.